Telangana utilities gear to maintain continuous power supply

Taking multiple precautionary measures against the spread of Covid during the second wave of the pandemic, Telangana power utilities have geared up to ensure 24x7 power supply to its consumers.

Following the directions of the State government, D Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of TSTransco and TSGenco conducted a review meeting today at Vidyut Soudha and assured that power supply will be maintained 24x7 throughout the State, even during the second wave of Corona virus pandemic.

During the meeting, company-wise preparedness was reviewed by the CMD of the transmission and generation utilities, D Prabhakar Rao. A control room has been established at TSTransco Head Office at Vidyut Soudha. And directions have been issued to all the Zonal and Circle Heads to open control rooms at their respective offices and attend the emergencies by minimising the downtime during this period.

During the review with the CMDs of Discoms, G Raghuma Reddy and A Gopal Rao were informed to maintain uninterrupted power supply in view of the likely gales and winds during May and June.

The power utilities have planned a special vaccination camp in co-ordination with Medical & Health Department at Vidyut Soudha, Hyderabad, for the employees.

The detailed instructions and guidelines have also been issued for employees in view of second surge of Covid-19 in their effort to maintain uninterrupted power supply in the State.