Telangana’s data collection is infringing privacy rights: Congress to Home Ministry

The Congress party has alleged that the Telangana Government is resorting to collect data of citizens infringing privacy rights.

Sravan Dasoju, national spokesperson of Congress party said: “The State has illegally indulged in secretive collection, integration and storage of data, more particularly, private and personal information of the citizens without their permission or consent.”

In a memorandum to Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home, he referred to a recent speech by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana) where he reportedly described how an algorithm is collecting data from the people.

“Collection and integration of such data without any specific reasons and that too without the consent of citizens is completely arbitrary, illegal and is contrary to the law,” he said in the memorandum. This is clear violation of IT Act, 2000 and intrusion of the citizens privacy rights.

All the government and the private agencies, which have provided information to the Government of Telangana for integration of data for the Citizens 360 (or) ‘Samagra Vedika’ application is clearly in volition of the statutory provisions embodied in the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The actions of the State Government in collecting, collating and collaborating sensitive and personal information of various citizens is illegal, arbitrary and clear violation of the Data (Privacy and Protection) Act, 2017, the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“We request you conduct an independent and fair investigation into the actions of the State Government and take steps to protect the information and rights of the citizens,” he said.