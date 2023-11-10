Angamaly-based Transformers and Electricals Kerala Ltd, a joint venture of the Kerala Government and NTPC Ltd, has bagged the largest order in its history since inception worth ₹289 crore from the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited to design, manufacture and supply 38 Nos. transformers of various capacities.

These are for the MP Intra State Transmission Package -1 Project in Madhya Pradesh.

TELK bagged this order overcoming stiff competition from other domestic and multinational companies, said the company. TELK’s business motto of “Quality before Quantity and People before Profit” is the main reason behind the successful bagging of the biggest order in their history, added the company. The supply of these transformers would be completed and handed over within one year commencing from January 2024, the company said.

TELK currently has an outstanding order book of around ₹353 crore. Adding the order received now, the order level has increased to ₹642 crore. Besides, TELK is in a competitive position and the lowest bidder in many ongoing tenders under finalization.

Besides, the company as part of strengthening its presence in the transformer repair sector, started offering its services for the repair of transformers supplied by other manufacturers for reputed clients like Nuclear Power Corporation, Neyveli Lignite Corporation, NTPC, Adani etc. and soon they are expecting repair orders worth about ₹16 crore.

The Kerala Government has sanctioned a Government Guarantee of ₹40 crore to TELK for availing credit facilities from banks and financial institutions to meet additional working capital requirements. TELK has invited Expressions of Interest from banks and financial institutions for providing credit facilities against the said Guarantee, P C Joseph, Chairman, and Neeraj Mittal, Managing Director said in the release.

