Tension grips Amaravati over Jaganmohan's proposal to have three State capitals

Tension gripped the capital (Amaravati) area on Thursday, on the eve of the crucial Cabinet meet on Friday, as protests continued for the ninth day against the proposal of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to have three capitals for the State - the judicial capital at Kurnool, the legislative capital at Amaravati and the executive capital at Visakhapatnam.

The farmers and others in the 29 villages in the core capital area, who parted with 33,000 acres for the Capita,l came out in large numbers and protested against the proposal. At one village, a farmer who gave four acres of land for the capital attempted suicide, but the police prevented him. The main opposition party, the Telugu Desam, as well as the BJP and the communists urged the CM to reconsider the proposal and give up the idea. The TDP and the BJP, as well as the Congress, supported the agitation of the people in the villages.

The Chief Minister first mooted the idea in the State Assembly nine days ago and stirred the proverbial hornet's nest. Since then, there have been protests and the proposal has come in for widespread condemnation, even though leaders of several parties in the north-coastal districts and Rayalaseema area welcomed the proposal.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 were imposed in the villages and there was heavy police deployment in the area, as the State Cabinet is set to meet on Friday to discuss the G N Rao committee report on the issue and take a decision. The committee gave a report endorsing the idea of the Chief Minister to have three capitals.

Some TDP leaders like the member of Parliament from Vijayawada, Kesineni Nani, were kept under house arrest as a precautionary measure ahead of the Cabinet meet. Andhra Pradesh High Court advocates boycotted court on Thursday and they propose to do the same on Friday against the proposal to shift the HC to Kurnool. They said there was no such thing as a judicial capital and it was an absurd idea.