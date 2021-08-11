The daily dose: August 11, 2021

# The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has reportedly approved a proposal from the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, to carry out trials on mixed use of Covid-19 vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — in people.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-inoculation-dcgi-nod-for-cmc-plan-to-study-mixing-of-covishield-and-covaxin/article35848924.ece.

# The Centre has also stepped up surveillance on the dominant Delta variant through sentinel sites even as it keeps an eye out for new mutants, said health administrators. This is even as India’s ‘R’ value, or reproduction number, representing the high transmissibility of the virus, hovers over 1 in some States.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-surveillance-stepped-up-via-sentinel-sites/article35844330.ece

# The coming week and the next will be crucial for Covid-ravaged Kerala with the test positivity rate (TPR) shooting well past the 15 per cent mark to almost 16 per cent (15.91 per cent) on Tuesday, and daily new infections counting in at 21,119 on a tested samples base of 1,32,769.

The enormity of the challenge must not be lost sight of, given the expected crowding ahead of the Onam season and even after, says Dr Rajalakshmi Arjun, who heads the Infectious Diseases Department at KIMSHEALTH, a leading quaternary care hospital group in the private sector.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/next-fortnight-crucial-for-kerala-says-kimshealth-consultant/article35843905.ece

# In Maharashtra, nine of the 36 districts have fewer than 100 active Covid-19 cases, with Dhule district reporting not even a single active case as of Tuesday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/covid-19-nine-districts-in-maharashtra-have-fewer-than-100-active-cases/article35835403.ece?homepage=true

# Also in Maharashtra, the CM has said that oxygen will not be in short supply in the event of a third wave.

# https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/we-have-enough-oxygen-supply-to-counter-third-wave-uddhav-thackeray/article35838235.ece

# Meanwhile, a hospital in Tamil Nadu treats adivasis using a unique technology to help patients access diagnostic reports within hours. The firm behind this, Bengaluru-based SigTuple, hopes to take its device to remote locations.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/ai-drives-lab-tests-in-this-rural-tn-hospital/article35843078.ece?homepage=true

# And as people try to salvage a sense of normalcy, Kerala tourism brings in bio-bubbles.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/kerala-tourism-offers-visitors-bio-bubble-as-season-commences/article35831186.ece