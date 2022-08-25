The Daily Dose, August 25, 2022

# Covid, cyclical:The rise in Covid cases in the National Capital may be cyclic, with the increase in number being restricted to specific months, according to the Union Health Ministry. Hospitalisations remain low, and deaths that are being reported are among the geriatric population and/or those with co-morbidities.

# Tomato flu and children: Though considered non-life-threatening, a vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks, especially because of the dreadful experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, says a Lancet study.

Although the virus shows symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 — including fever, fatigue, body aches, and rashes on skin — the report in the medical journal suggests, it could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children rather than a viral infection.

# No benefits:Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday.

# Cases dip in one month, not mortality: The latest wave of Covid cases in the country appears to be on the wane with daily new cases down by more than half from its peak last month. However, mortality rate has remained high, with daily deaths having doubled from what it was in June.

# Global Covid dashboard: The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15 per cent in the past week while new infections dropped by 9 per cent, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday. In its latest weekly assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UN health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week.

# Variant-specific vaccines:Vaccine-makers are coming out with variant-specific Covid-19 vaccines, as off-shoots of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to drive an increase in cases around the world.

# Malaysia opens to Indians: Malaysia has geared up to receive Indian tourists after a two year restrictions created by the Covid pandemic.

# Student debt cancellation: President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on a campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.

The continuation of the coronavirus pandemic-era payment freeze comes just days before millions of Americans were set to find out when their next student loan bills will be due, says the report.