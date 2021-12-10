The daily dose: December 10, 2021

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
# Tackling Omicron: Business Line’s edit today says India should counter the new Covid strain with a mix of caution, preparation and sobriety.
# Hospitals brace for a surge: With the second wave still a recent memory, hospitals across the country gear-up to tackle a possible surge in cases.
Hospitals gear up to tackle Omicron threat
# AZ engages on antibody therapy in India: On the heels of the US regulatory authority’s emergency approval for AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody combination Evusheld as a preventive in select people, including those who cannot take a Covid-19 vaccine, regulatory steps have been taken in India as well, company officials said.
After US nod, AstraZeneca moves Indian authorities over long-acting antibody mix
# Hospitality on edge: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is keeping hoteliers on edge, as the holiday season begins.
Omicron: Hoteliers on the edge as holiday season begins
# Internationally, SA approves boosters: South Africa has approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus booster vaccine for people aged over 18 years, amid mounting concern following a record of almost 20,000 infections overnight, largely ascribed to the new and highly-mutating Omicron variant.
South African regulator approves Pfizer booster vaccine after surge in Omicron Covid cases
#Singapore positives: A passenger service staff member at Singapore's international airport is one of the two vaccinated cases who have tested "preliminarily positive" for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry has said.
Singapore reports 'preliminary positive' Omicron case from Changi Airport
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...