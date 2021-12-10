The daily dose: December 10, 2021

# Tackling Omicron: Business Line’s edit today says India should counter the new Covid strain with a mix of caution, preparation and sobriety.

Dealing with Omicron

# Hospitals brace for a surge: With the second wave still a recent memory, hospitals across the country gear-up to tackle a possible surge in cases.

Hospitals gear up to tackle Omicron threat

# AZ engages on antibody therapy in India: On the heels of the US regulatory authority’s emergency approval for AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody combination Evusheld as a preventive in select people, including those who cannot take a Covid-19 vaccine, regulatory steps have been taken in India as well, company officials said.

After US nod, AstraZeneca moves Indian authorities over long-acting antibody mix

# Hospitality on edge: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is keeping hoteliers on edge, as the holiday season begins.

Omicron: Hoteliers on the edge as holiday season begins

# Internationally, SA approves boosters: South Africa has approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus booster vaccine for people aged over 18 years, amid mounting concern following a record of almost 20,000 infections overnight, largely ascribed to the new and highly-mutating Omicron variant.

South African regulator approves Pfizer booster vaccine after surge in Omicron Covid cases

#Singapore positives: A passenger service staff member at Singapore's international airport is one of the two vaccinated cases who have tested "preliminarily positive" for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry has said.

Singapore reports 'preliminary positive' Omicron case from Changi Airport