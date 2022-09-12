The Daily Dose: September 12, 2022

# Need answers: There is still a need to find answers to many key scientific questions pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, which have not been addressed so far, according to Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

# Going beyond generics: Reminiscing about the journey of Bharat Biotech almost three decades ago, its Joint Managing Director Suchitra K Ella said, it was important for India to not just develop generic vaccines and medicines, but also develop indigenous technologies.

# New fund for pandemics: A new financial intermediary fund (FIF) for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) has been established internationally, with financial commitments from multiple countries including India.

Hosted by the World Bank and with technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the fund will provide additional, long-term financing to strengthen PPR capabilities in low- and middle-income countries and address critical gaps at the national, regional, and global levels.

# Nasal vaccine for kids: Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech has sought permission from the drug regulator to conduct phase-3 study of its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine in the 5 to 18 age group.

# Advisory on studying in China: India has issued a detailed advisory for prospective students wanting to study medicine in China, cautioning them of the pitfalls, including poor pass percentage, mandatory learning of the official spoken language, and stringent norms to qualify to practice in India.

The advisory was issued as thousands of Indians studying in Chinese medical colleges are currently stuck at home for over two years due to Beijing’s Covid visa ban. According to official estimates, over 23,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in various Chinese universities, a vast majority being medical students.

# Human Development Index: India has ranked 132 of 191 countries on the 2021/22 Human Development Index (HDI), a report by the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) said on Thursday. In 2020, India was at 130.

However, UNDP says the ranking cannot be comparable as in 2020, the HDI was measured for 189 countries, and this year, the value has been calculated for 191 countries. Nine out of 10 countries have fallen behind in human development in the face of multiple crises like Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and dangerous planetary changes, the report noted.

