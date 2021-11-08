The Bhagavad Gita is a great model for understanding how to lead in a time of crisis, said Marshall Goldsmith, a world-renowned business educator and coach.

In his keynote address on Leading in a Time of Crisis: Proven Processes for Positive Change at TieCON Chennai 2021, Marshall says in the Gita, Arjuna has two choices - bad and worse. He tells Krishna about his choices -- one is bad, and the other is worse. The message, Marshall says, is that one faces the hard reality -- ‘what is, is’. You can’t change ‘what is’. Sometimes, you have to make very hard choices.

Number two - let go of the past. “We can’t change the past. We cannot work on fixing the past. It is a complete waste of time. Rather, develop a clear strategy - where am I going and why. Do your best, and don’t get attached to the results. The key point of the Bhagavad Gita is non-attachment to results. You cannot control things that have happened in the past, and you cannot control 100 per cent what’s going to happen in the future. Every minute in time, you have to ask, am I being the person that I wanted to be right now and doing your best,” said Goldsmith, who has been ranked as the world’s top Execubeen very challenging for people in recent times, but at the same time one neetive Coach and Top Ten Business Thinker for eight years.

It has ds to be positive and optimistic. Look at the future, and don’t delve into the past. A great philosophy in leading in a time of crisis is ‘pragmatic optimism,’ and a great inspiration of this is the Bhagavad Gita, he said

Entrepreneurs and thought leaders are speaking at the five-day virtual conference, the 14th edition of TieCON, that commenced on Monday.