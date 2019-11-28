The political map of India today

There are no permanent friends or foes in politics, as recent events in Maharashtra have amply illustrated. And, voters do not stay enamoured with one political party or political formation, as election after election since the 1990s has shown. The emergence of strong regional parties led by charismatic leaders has dealt shocking defeats and even snatched away what appeared to be certain victory from national parties. The BJP, which appeared indomitable a year ago, has seen its footprint shrink across state Assemblies, as this graphic shows.