National

The political map of India today

| Updated on November 28, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah attend a press conference in New Delhi, on May 17, 2019.   -  Twitter/ @BJP4India

There are no permanent friends or foes in politics, as recent events in Maharashtra have amply illustrated. And, voters do not stay enamoured with one political party or political formation, as election after election since the 1990s has shown. The emergence of strong regional parties led by charismatic leaders has dealt shocking defeats and even snatched away what appeared to be certain victory from national parties. The BJP, which appeared indomitable a year ago, has seen its footprint shrink across state Assemblies, as this graphic shows.

 

 

Published on November 28, 2019
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ajit Pawar eyes deputy CM’s post in Uddhav Thackeray government