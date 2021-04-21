Three ONGC staffers abducted in Assam

Three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) were abducted from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday.

“Three ONGC employees — two Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) and a Junior Technician (Production) — have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar district,” the firm said on Twitter.

Also read: Domestic crude production down 5 per cent in FY21

“The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border,” it added.

ONGC has lodged a complaint with the local police. “Higher officials of the state police are on the site,” the firm added.

The abduction seems to have been carried out by ULFA(I) militants who escaped to Nagaland, Amitav Sinha, Superintendent of Police in Sivasagar told BusinessLine. “We have mobilised our forces in Nagaland,” he added.