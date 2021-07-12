TiE Bangalore launches EdTech Special Interest Group in collaboration with AWS

TiE Bangalore, in collaboration with AWS EdStart, has launched an EdTech Special Interest Group (SIG) to promote, mentor and creator new opportunities for entrepreneurs in the EdTech space.

AWS EdStart, the start-up accelerator from Amazon Web Services (AWS) supporting EdTech companies, will join as the SIG’s annual sponsor with the joint objective of creating a more vibrant EdTech start-up ecosystem. The SIG will be launched on July 17 at a virtual event, with a fireside chat with Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of BYJU’S and Srikanth Iyer, TiE Charter Member and co-founder & CEO, Homelane.

“Bangalore’s ranking as #7 in the Top 15 in the Global EdTech Index reflects not only its vibrant and successful trajectory in the EdTech space, but also a conducive and thriving environment provided by the State Government to enable a robust start-up ecosystem. With the Covid-led boom in the EdTech space, now is an opportune moment to harness these tailwinds and enable passionate entrepreneurs to succeed. We are thrilled to garner the support of AWS EdStart, whose mission is aligned with ours at TiE Bangalore, of fostering entrepreneurship and enabling entrepreneurs to succeed,” said Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore.

Mentoring programme

As part of this collaboration, the Edtech SIG will host an array of new and existing events as an exclusive offering for EdTech start-ups. Together, TiE Bangalore and AWS EdStart will also engage actively with the broader EdTech ecosystem and enable meaningful connections to EdTech start-ups through their networks. The EdTech SIG will also nurture selected 20-30 EdTechs annually from this community via AWS resources and TiE’s Bangalore’s mentoring programme, and help these start-ups scale up their impact.

“Our collaboration with TiE for the EdTech SIG is testament to the scope we see for EdTech and the innovation potential among entrepreneurs in India. Over the years, AWS EdStart has helped create a community of like-minded people and companies who seek to solve complex education problems globally. We will draw upon this rich experience and knowledge to enable EdTech entrepreneurs in India build the next-generation of education solutions on the cloud, and provide them access to peer learning, customized trainings, mentoring and technical support to translate their innovative ideas into reality,” said Sunil PP, Lead – Education, Space and Non-Profits, India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

The pandemic has led EdTechs to leapfrog as one of the most favourable sunrise sectors. According to a BARC India and Nielsen report, the number of people downloading EdTech apps has risen by 88 per cent with a 30 per cent increase in time spent on education apps recorded during the lockdown, leading to over 120 per cent growth in digital ad spends by EdTech apps.