TiE Kerala invites application for TiEcon awards

TiE Kerala has invited applications from entrepreneurs, and business leaders for the prestigious TiEcon Kerala Awards instituted to recognize and encourage outstanding Kerala based Entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders.
Over the last few years, TiEcon Kerala awards have recognized and celebrated the State’s most exceptional entrepreneurs who have moved us all with their vision, innovation, courage and leadership. The award is a recognition to persons who would become key catalysts in a cultural shift in youth towards entrepreneurship, said Ajit Moopan, President, Tie Kerala.
TiE’s attempt each year has been to focus on showcasing marquee entrepreneurs, provide a platform for start-ups and to felicitate the power of Entrepreneurship, he said.
The TiEcon Kerala Awards 2020 will be announced coinciding with the 9th edition of TiEcon Kerala which will be held virtually this year from December 17 to 19.
The five categories for awards are The Startup Entrepreneur of the Year, Entrepreneur of the year, Next Generation Achiever, Emerging Entrepreneur of the year, Business model/Process Innovation.
TiE Kerala has opened applications for the awards through https://tieconkerala.org/tiekerala-awards/. The last date for the nominations will be November 30.
