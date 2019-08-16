TiEcon Kerala 2019 meet in Kochi

The eighth edition of the entrepreneurship conference — TiEcon Kerala 2019 — will be held here on October 4 and 5 at Le Meridian Convention Centre. The conference is organised by Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Kerala Chapter. The theme this year is “Winning Strategies: Leading in a Sustainable and Digital World.” said MSA Kumar, President TiE Kerala. As prelude to the event, TiE Kerala is organising sector-focussed programmes namely Agripreneur, TiE — Women in Business, DesignCon and Capital Café. The event focussing on the agriculture will be held on August 31 at Hotel Windsor castle, Kottayam.