TN CM inaugurates 12 projects, lays foundation stone for eight more

Tamil Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday laid the foundation stone for eight companies totalling investment of ₹2,367 crore, expected to generate over 24,870 jobs. He also inaugurated 12 completed projects with an investment of ₹3,185 crore with employment potential of 6,955 jobs.

The companies for which the foundation stones were laid were — Tata Chemicals; Radial IT Park; Nissei Electric, Usui Susira - Phase I; Steel Shoppe; Dinex; Sri Rajeswari Life Care and MIRC Mills. The 12 completed projects inaugurated were TPI Composites; Hyundai Glovis; Sojitz Motherson; Rajapalayam Mills; Gulf Oil; JMatadee; Hibro Healthcare; Tata Consultancy Services; Mothi spinners; Lucky Yarn Tex; Mahindra Steel and Teemage Builders, said a tweet by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the investment promotion agency of Tamil Nadu.