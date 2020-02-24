TN CM K Palaniswami tells AIADMK cadres to trump DMK’s ‘disinformation’ campaign

Hailing AIADMK icon J Jayalalithaa’s contributions on her 72nd birth anniversary, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday exhorted AIADMK cadres to slog for “Amma’s government’s continuance and trump the disinformation campaign of rivals.”

Reminding them of Jayalalithaa’s catch phrase “Peace, Prosperity and Growth,” he urged the cadres to take a vow to work for continuance of Amma’s government trumping rivals’ — apparently referring to DMK “disinformation” campaign.

The AIADMK had all along accused DMK of carrying out a disinformation campaign on several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On February 18, Palaniswami had charged DMK with deceiving the people over CAA and dared it to explain “which minority” community has been affected by the CAA in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister, in a video message, paid rich tributes to the late leader by recalling many of her welfare measures and initiatives, including bringing 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies and paving the way for even ordinary workers to occupy lofty positions in both the party and government.

Girl Children Protection Day

Following Palaniswami’s announcement days ago, the government observed her anniversary as ‘Girl Children Protection Day’ for the first time this year. He also presented a nine-year old girl with the ‘State Award for Girl Children Development,’ for her exemplary work towards the betterment of girl children. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a commendation.

The girl, hailing from Cuddalore district, was awarded for undertaking awareness campaigns over several socially significant themes, including propagating holistic nutrition for children, steered by the Centre’s Poshan Abhiyaan scheme, the government said.

As part of the protection day celebrations, the Chief Minister distributed financial aid to girl beneficiaries and also launched a state wide 72-lakh tree sapling planting drive in front of the state secretariat. The drive will be completed by December, according to the government.

Celebrating J Jayalalithaa’s birthday

The 72nd birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo, meanwhile,was celebrated with fanfare in Tamil Nadu with the party organising a slew of functions here and distributing financial assistance to indigent party workers.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the party coordinator and Chief Minister Palaniswami, co-coordinator led the celebrations at the party headquarters here by cutting a mega 72 kilo cake, garlanding Jayalalithaa’s statue and hoisting the party flag. The party also arranged food for workers.

A medical camp was inaugurated on the occasion and it will be on till February 26 for public use. The two top leaders, following the practice of Jayalalithaa, distributed financial aid and named newborns.

They gave away Rs 1 lakh each to 109 indigent party workers of the AIADMK’s trade union wing and Rs 2 lakh ‘Family Welfare Fund’ to each of the families of 14 party workers who had died recently. Totally, Rs 1.37 crore aid was provided today, the party said.

The AIADMK headquarters wore a festive look on the occasion and the road leading to it was decked up with festoons, flower arches and party flags. A large number of party workers, functionaries, Ministers, MLAs and MPs participated. O Panneerselvam released a souvenir on the occasion.

Fondly called ‘Amma’ by party workers and her admirers, Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016.