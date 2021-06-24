TN identified eight river linking projects but sanctioned only two in 10 years

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Just two of the eight river-linking projects identified by the Tamil Nadu government within the State were sanctioned and pending completion according to the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 2018 on Economic Sector of the Government of Tamil Nadu tabled in the State Legislature on Thursday.
The audit of two sanctioned projects revealed that due to indiscriminate drawal of groundwater, the number of blocks under the categories of over-exploited and critical in Tamil Nadu was steadily increasing. The State Water Policy and 11th Five Year Plan Document (2007-12) of the State also flagged water as a serious limiting factor for agricultural growth in the State and aimed at augmentation of utilisable water resources through interlinking the river basins within the State.
In Tamirabarani-Karumeniyar river project, only 21 out of 72 packages were completed even after seven years and completed stretches were not geographically contiguous. The delay was due to deficient field investigation and defective assessment of required land. This led to non-utilisation of surplus water, non achievement of targeted harvest area and increase in project cost by 48 per cent, amounting to ₹177.33 crore, the report said.
In Cauvery-Agniyar-Gundar river project, the link canal was not sanctioned even after 10 years of taking up the project, despite the construction of a barrage at a cost of ₹248.55 crore. This led to non-harnessing of 31,571 mcft surplus water in six districts. Non-sanctioning of the remaining six identified projects delayed irrigation benefits to 16 districts of Tamil Nadu, the report added.
The report covers the functioning of ten departments of Economic Sector, with a total expenditure of ₹26,666.77 crore during 2017-18. A major portion of the expenditure was incurred by Highways and Minor Ports (32.36 per cent), Agriculture (28.28 per cent), Public Works (16.73 per cent) and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries (7.42 per cent) Departments, the report said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...