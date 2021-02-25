TN increases staff retirement age to 60; no Class 9, 10, 11 exams

The retirement age of Tamil Nadu government employees has been increased from 59 to 60 years, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said making a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly.

The proposed order would be applicable to employees of the government and government-aided schools, legal and constitutional bodies, government sectors, local bodies, commissions, boards and unions.

He said all those who were in service and those who would retire on May 31, 2021, would also be covered under the new scheme.

Only last year, the government had increased the retirement age from 58 years to 59.

Palaniswami also announced that students in classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted without examination for the academic year 2020-21. This has been decided due to the prevailing abnormal situation due to Covid-19.

Detailed guidelines including calculation of marks will be announced soon, said an official statement quoting the Chief Minister.