Tamil Nadu was recognised as the ‘Best Performer,’ the top category in the States’ Startup Ranking 2022, released in New Delhi on Tuesday. It was the 4th edition of Startup India Ranking carried out by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

MSME Secretary for Tamil Nadu Archana Patnaik and the Mission Director and CEO, StartupTN, Sivarajah Ramanathan received the certificate from the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, says a release.

In the first two editions, the State was categorised in the bottom-most category of ‘Emerging Ecosystem.’ Tamil Nadu was recognised as ‘Leader’ in the 2021 ranking, which was the third edition. Within three years the present government taking charge, the State leaped two steps to reach the Best Performer category, the release said.

Greenviro Global, a beneficiary of StartupTN’s TANSEED, received the National Startup Awards 2023 under the ‘Sustainability Champion’ category at the same event. The start-up has engineered an innovative value processing technique to convert agro waste into ‘Green Charcoal Briquettes,’ which substitute the wooden charcoal.

Atsuya Technologies Private Limited, another start-up from Tamil Nadu, won the Genesis Innovators of the Year award at the National Startups Awards 2023, the release said.