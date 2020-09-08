TN remains top borrower as all States pick up 51% more debt

POCO M2 launched in India
Price starts at ₹10,999
Tamil Nadu continues to be the heaviest borrower among all States, having scooped ₹46,000 crore under the ‘state development loan’ programme, between April 7 and September 8. In the auctions of State government securities that were held today, 13 States raised a total of ₹15,675 crore, which was ₹1,500 crore more than the notified amount of the auction as two States, Haryana and Maharashtra exercised their greenshoe option and took more, according to a report of the ratings agency, CARE.
So far in the current fiscal year (April 7–September 8), 26 States and 2 UTs have cumulatively raised ₹2.97-lakh-crore via market borrowings — 51 per cent increase from the borrowings in the corresponding period of 2019-20 (₹1.97-lakh-crore from April 9- September 9).
While Tamil Nadu did not participate in the auctions of today, it remains the top borrower, its take having more than doubled from ₹21,190 crore in the corresponding period of last year—when again, it was on the top of the list.
Maharashtra and Karnataka grew more in percentage terms — 475 per cent and 200 per cent, respectively— compared with last year.
CARE notes that the cost of borrowings for State government has risen to a 4-month high. The weighted average yield of State government dated securities (across States and tenures) auctioned today at 6.57 per cent was 8 bps higher than a week ago, it said.
Tamil Nadu began this year with a record fiscal deficit of ₹59,346 crore, even while managing to keep its nose above water by limiting its fiscal deficit to 2.84 per cent of the State GDP, against the mandatory ceiling of 3 per cent.
In his Budget speech in February, Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister said the State would wind up the year with a net outstanding debt of ₹4.56-lakh-crore and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 21.83 per cent, well below the 25 per cent norm.
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...