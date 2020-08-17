Tamil Nadu reports 120 deaths, 5,890 fresh Covid-19 infections

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 5,890 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total infections to 3,43,945. After 5,667 Covid patients were discharged (total 2,83,937), the number of active cases was 54,122.

Another 120 Covid-19 patients died to take the total mortality due to the virus to 5,886.

Following testing of 67,532 samples, the total increased to 37,78,778.

Chennai had reported 1,185 new infections, discharged 660 patients and recorded 24 deaths, leaving the active cases at 12,003.

Among the districts, the maximum number of cases was reported in Chengalpattu (224); Coimbatore (393); Cuddalore (390); Dharmapuri (154); Erode (137); Kancheerpuram (174); Kanyakumari (209); Madurai (136); Pudukottai (164); Ranipet (151); Salem (268); Tenkasi (147); Thanjavur (113); Theni (279); Thiruvallur (308); Tirunelveli (100); Trichy (121); Villupuram (138) and Virudhunagar (212).

SPB still critical

Meanwhile, playback singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19, continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit. His condition remains to be critical. The expert team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters, says a bulletin from the hospital.