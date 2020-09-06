TN reports 5,783 new Covid-19 cases

An additional 5,783 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 4,63,480.

The number of samples tested was 85,974 (total 52,98,508).

After 5,820 patients were discharged (total 4,04,186), the number of active cases stood at 51,458.

The number of deaths increased by 88 to a total of 7,836.

The number of infections in Chennai was 955; patients discharged were 1,100; deaths were 17 and active cases were 11,264.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (361); Coimbatore (538); Cuddalore (388); Dindigul (118); Erode (118); Kallakurichi (184); Kancheepuram (196); Kanyakumari (116); Madurai (111); Nagapatinam (136); Pudukottai (100); Ranipet (135); Salem (122); Thanjavur (150); Thiruvallur (246); Thiruvannamalai (272); Tiruvarur (123); Tirunelveli (132); Tirupur (153); Tiruchi (111); Vellore (158) and Villupuram (130), according to Health Ministry.