TN reports additional 805 Covid cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 07, 2021 Published on January 07, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 805 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,23,986. After 911 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State declined to 7,547.

There were 12 deaths registered and 64,364 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections was 210 while all the other 36 districts reported less than 100 cases, according to State health ministry data.

