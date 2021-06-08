TN sets prices of Covid-related safety accessories

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
The Tamil Nadu government has announced maximum prices for 15 Covid-related essential items such as face masks and personal protection equipment.
An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department says that the maximum price of hand sanitiser (200 ml) will be ₹110; N95 mask (per unit) - ₹22; surgical mask - 2-ply - ₹3; surgical mask 3-ply - ₹4; surgical mask (3 ply with a layer of melt blown non-woven fabric (per piece) - ₹4.50; PPE kits ₹273; disposable apron ₹12; surgical gown - ₹65; sterile gloves - ₹15; examination gloves - ₹5.75; non-rebreather mask - ₹80; oxygen mask -₹54; flowmeter with humidifier - ₹1,520; fingertip pulse oximeter - ₹1,500 and face shield - ₹21. Tamil Nadu will receive a total of 42.58 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the next one month.
The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Tuesday released the supply schedule as the State is currently facing a shortage of vaccines. The first batch of 4.20 lakh vaccines was received on June 1 and the last batch of 34,610 vaccines is expected to be received on July 2, the schedule says.
Of the total quantity, 25.84 lakh doses (21.55 lakhs Covishield and 4.29 lakh Covaxin) will be for those above 44 years.
Out of the balance 16.74 lakh doses for 18-44 age group, Covishield will be 13.43 lakh and Covaxin 3.30 lakh.
A footnote in the schedule said that ₹27.96 crore was paid for 8.87 lakh doses of Covishield and ₹11.08 crore for 2.64 lakh doses of Covaxin to Tamil Nadu Medical Services for June 2021.
So far, the State had received 1.01 crore vaccines of which 97 lakhs have been administered, and only 23,000 doses are in hand. In 34 districts, there is no vaccine, Health Minister M Subramanian told newspersons on Tuesday morning.
A consignment of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the city on Tuesday morning from Hyderabad. Details were not available on the quantity and the receiver.
On Tuesday, the State reported 18,023 new coronavirus cases to take the total number of infections to 22.74 lakh.
With 31,045 patients discharged, the number of active cases is 2.18 lakh and 409 deaths. Over 1.70 lakh samples were tested.
Chennai (1,437 new cases), which was once the hub of coronavirus in the State, has moved to third place behind Coimbatore (2,439) and Erode (1,596) in reporting daily cases, says a data by State Health department.
