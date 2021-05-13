TN to get its first Oxygen Express on Thursday night from Durgapur

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Tamil Nadu will receive its first Oxygen Express with a consignment of 80 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Durgapur, West Bengal, said an official release.
So far, Railways has delivered nearly 7,115 tonnes of LMO in more than 444 tankers to various States across the country.
It is Indian Railways’ endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.
According to an official statement, till Thursday afternoon, 407 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,960 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 361 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 1,135 tonnes in Haryana, 188 tonnes in Telangana, 72 tonnes in Rajasthan, 120 tonnes in Karnataka and more than 2,748 MT in Delhi. It has so far delivered more than 3,900 tonnes of LMO in the National Capital Region
Running of Oxygen Express is a dynamic exercise and data keeps getting updated all the time, said the release.
More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...