TN to get its first Oxygen Express on Thursday night from Durgapur

Tamil Nadu will receive its first Oxygen Express with a consignment of 80 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Durgapur, West Bengal, said an official release.

So far, Railways has delivered nearly 7,115 tonnes of LMO in more than 444 tankers to various States across the country.

It is Indian Railways’ endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

According to an official statement, till Thursday afternoon, 407 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,960 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 361 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 1,135 tonnes in Haryana, 188 tonnes in Telangana, 72 tonnes in Rajasthan, 120 tonnes in Karnataka and more than 2,748 MT in Delhi. It has so far delivered more than 3,900 tonnes of LMO in the National Capital Region

Running of Oxygen Express is a dynamic exercise and data keeps getting updated all the time, said the release.

More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.