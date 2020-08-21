TN, World Bank discussing Chennai city partnership model for sustainable growth

The World Bank has been discussing with the Tamil Nadu government for the last one year to develop the Chennai City Partnership model to ensure sustainable growth of Metropolitan Chennai. This has not been done with any other city in the country. The discussion is due to the good work done in the city in terms of infrastructure projects, including water and transport, said Raj Cherubal, CEO, Chennai Smart City Limited.

Water body restoration

Many transformational infrastructure projects are happening in Chennai. For instance, unbelievable progress has been made in water body restoration with nearly 80 per cent of them restored, he said at a conference on CHENNAI INFRA - 5th edition organised virtually by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Nearly 220 water bodies were taken up for restoration. Ground water has improved in the city. This is a good example of how the city can collectively solve problems, he said.

The transformation of the commercial hub, T Nagar is another example of how the infrastructure is improving in the city. Chennai has crossed many barriers, which other cities have not, he added.

Cycle sharing

Cycle sharing is very popular in the city. Everybody thought that people would not use bicycles in this hot weather. However, cycling is amazingly popular and this need to be capitalised, he said.

“We are in the process of implementing in Chennai one of the most sophisticated, and largest parking management systems in the country, and most probably in the world. This will bring discipline and order on the road and also generate good revenue,” said Cherubal.

Using an app, one can find empty slot to park the vehicle and make payment electronically, he added.