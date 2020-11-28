Toyota Kirloskar’s VC Shekar Viswanathan to retire this month

Toyota Kirloskar’s Vice-Chairman, Shekar Viswanathan will retire at the end of this month after being part of the joint venture since its inception in 1998.

Viswanathan, known for his frank assessment of the Indian auto sector and a vocal supporter of the domestic industry, was elevated to the post of Vice-Chairman of the joint venture in 2013. “TMC and the role played by Vikram Kirloskar in stitching together this JV needs to be emulated and applauded. India needs to build on the relationship when global companies like Toyota Motor Corporation show interest in investing in India. I am extremely happy to have contributed to the auto component industry as well as to the Toyota Kirloskar,” Viswanathan told BusinessLine.

Viswanathan headed various industry associations including the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Karnataka Chapter of FICCI and CII.

A chartered accountant, Viswanathan had earlier worked with Haldia Petrochemicals, UTI and Chase Manhattan Bank (JC Morgan Chase).