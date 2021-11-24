TRAI proposes nil charges on USSD

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday has proposed to remove charges on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) messages for mobile banking and payment services to promote digital transactions.
The USSD messages get displayed on the screen of mobile phones and are not stored like SMSes. This technology is widely used to display balance deduction in mobile phones where a message pops-up on the device screen after a call or outgoing SMS.
At present, the sector regulator has capped the price of a USSD session at 50 paise where each session can be completed in eight stages.
“The present tariff per USSD session for mobile banking offered by telecom service providers (TSPs) is several times higher than the average tariff for one minute of outgoing voice call, or one outgoing SMS. The relatively high charge for USSD is thus acting as an impediment in increasing the number of transactions despite significant improvement in success rate of transactions,” TRAI said in the draft ‘Telecommunication Tariff Order, 2021’.
Considering the decline in charges for other services, the rationalisation of USSD charges is required to increase the number of USSD transactions, it said.
The suggestion to remove charges has been made by a high-level committee on deepening of digital payments constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a view to encouraging digitalisation of payments and enhancing financial inclusion
The recommendations made by the committee are supported by the Department of Financial Services (DFS).
TRAI said following a request from the DFS to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in this regard, it has analysed the issue from various aspects and is of the view that in order to protect the interests of the USSD users and promote digital financial inclusion, rationalisation of USSD charges is required.
“In line with the foregoing, the Authority proposes to revise the framework for USSD based mobile banking and payment services by prescribing a “Nil” charge per USSD session for mobile banking and payment service, while keeping the remaining aspects unchanged. The Authority may review the charge after a period of two years, based on experience gained,” it added.
It has invited views of stakeholders on the draft proposal by December 8.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...