Travel history to Mumbai rocks Karnataka, reports 127 new Covid cases, three deaths

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Karnataka reported 127 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Tuesday morning. This takes the state’s total tally to 1,373 of infected persons and 40 deaths.
The state witnessed infection related to people’s inter-state travel history from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
It is the travel history to Mumbai which comprise the bulk of today’s new coronavirus cases.
With 127 new cases reported are from the following districts: Mandya – 65 cases, Udupi – 4, Vijayapura – 1, Chikamagaluru – 2, Hassan – 3,Davangere – 19, Bengaluru Urban 6, Yadgir – 1, Kalaburgi – 11, Chitradurga – 1, Shimoga – 12, Gadag – 1, and Uttara Kannada – 4.
Patient No-1185, 61 years male patient, resident of Ballari, diagnosed as SARI with travel history to Bengaluru, known case of IHD with a recent history of cardiac surgery, died on May 19 at the designated hospital, Ballari. He tested positive for Covid-19.
Another patient No-1291, 65 years male patient, resident of Vijayapura, known case of HTN, DM, and IHD was brought dead on May 18 to designated hospital, Vijayapura, tested positive for Covid-19.
A resident of Bengaluru, Patient No-1364, 54 years male patient, with a known case of IHD, was admitted to a private hospital, Bengaluru and died on May 18. He tested positive for Covid-19.
