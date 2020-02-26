National

Travellers’ Choice Destination Awards 2020 goes to Kochi

It tops the list of trending places of choice among tourists globally

Kochi has topped the the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Destination awards as a ‘trending’ location announced by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel site.

The awards include two new categories: Trending - recognising traveller-loved destinations that are on the rise; and Emerging – looking ahead to what’s next – the destinations still ahead of the curve that smart travellers are already saving for their trips on Tripadvisor, a great indicator of up and coming hotspots.

“It is a proud moment for Kerala Tourism that Kochi is named the world’s number one Trending Destination on Tripadvisor. It is to the credit of excellent tourism marketing and promotion strategy of government and enterprising tourism industry partners. This achievement will propel Kochi and Kerala to great heights in the tourism sector”, said Kadakampally Surendran, the State Tourism Minister.

