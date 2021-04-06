Triton Electric in talks with Karnataka govt to set up India plant

The answer is blowing in the wind
Triton Electric, the US-headquartered company that plans to introduce electric cars in India, held an extensive discussion with the Karnataka government on Monday.
Led by Himanshu Patel, CEO and Founder of Triton Electric, held a virtual meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
The company plans to introduce an N4 sedan in India with a price starting at ₹35 lakh. Recently the company registered the Indian subsidiary by the name of Triton Electric Vehicles India in New Delhi.
“Karnataka government is very keen to support entry of new-age firms like Triton Electric Vehicles and all assistance will be provided with complete customised facilitation,” the Chief Minister said. He explained that an EV cluster in Ramanagara is being created over 500 acres which will offer a strong and concentrated EV ecosystem.
Triton’s CEO Himanshu Patel expressed interest to invest in Karnataka and assured them to look into the prospects. He further said that he would be visiting India shortly for another round of discussions.
The state being the first to launch a dedicated Electric Vehicles Policy in 2017, is updating the EV Policy to make it more investor-friendly.
Although the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy globally, the state government has extended all possible support to the industry growth. The New Industry Policy has a special emphasis on making Karnataka an integral part of the global supply chain across industry sectors, the Chief Minister told Patel.
Dr Rajkumar Khatri, ACS, Industries and Commerce, explained to the company that the New Industrial Policy has focused on Advanced manufacturing R&D and Innovation and aims to retain our No 1 position in the country’s Innovation index. Electric vehicles are one of the focus sectors of state government.
Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner Industries and Commerce, said that the New policy has simplified procurement of land and labour compliances are made easy. Karnataka is providing more concessions to attract investments when compared to other states, she explained.
Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health , S Selvakumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, interacted with the company officials.
