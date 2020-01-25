National

TRS set to sweep urban bodies polls

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on January 25, 2020 Published on January 25, 2020

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is set to sweep the urban local body polls. It clinched 62 out of the 66 municipalities where results were announced.

Elections are held for a total of 120 municipalities. Congress won two municipalities and BJP in one municipality.

Of the ten municipal corporations, the TRS won in two where results were announced.

Published on January 25, 2020
local elections
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IT raids on Tamil Nadu-based educational institution