Two more Covid-19 deaths in MP; toll now at 10

With two more persons dying due to Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, the death toll in the state reached 10 on Saturday, officials said.
While one of the men died in Chhindwara, another one succumbed to the infection in Indore, they said.
“A 36-year-old government employee, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Chhindwara town of Madhya Pradesh two days back, died on Saturday morning,” an official said.
His father has also tested coronavirus positive in Chhindwara.
Talking about the deceased from Indore, a health official said, “The man, 42, died due to Covid-19. A resident of North Hathipala area, he was undergoing treatment at government-run MRTB hospital. He breathed his last in the morning.”
“He was obese. Apart from breathing problems, he was also suffering from high BP and had a fever,” the official added.
Earlier, five persons had died due to the infection in Indore, which has emerged as one of the hotspots for the Covid-19 spread in the state. Two others had died in Ujjain and one each in Khargone, officials said.
