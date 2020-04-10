National

Two more test positive for Covid 19 in Puducherry, tally rises to 7

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Puducherry on Friday, bringing the total active cases to seven in the Union Territory.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said the two persons hailing from neighbouring Mookulam and Tiruvandarkoil villages had returned from the religious congregation held in March in Delhi.

Initially, a woman belonging to Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive in March and was admitted to the government general hospital there. She has since been discharged after treatment.

Now, there are seven active cases in Puducherry (six) and Mahe (one) and all these patients are under treatment in the government hospitals.

With the two patients from Moolakulam and Tiruvandarkoil now testing positive, the government had cordoned off the two villages and containment zone covering areas within 3 kms from the villages had also been established, official sources said.

