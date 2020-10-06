More ‘Uber for Business’ commute options in India

Uber has launched two new commute specific services under its expanded Uber for Business product category in India.

The new offerings are meant to make it easier for businesses to enable daily commute for employees as part of the back-to-the-workplace transition amid Covid-19. The two new commute options launched by Uber include Employee Group Rides and Business Charter.

Employee Group Rides will enable employees from the same organisation to book rides together to travel to work while Business Charter will help companies reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles provided by third party fleet partners for their employees and customers.

Arjun Nohwar, Director, Uber for Business, APAC, said, “Uber is committed to building innovative solutions which meet the needs of businesses in the ‘new normal.’ By leveraging technology and adapting our platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses we want to support millions of Indians returning to their workplaces. As our cities begin to open, our new commute services will equip corporations to offer their employees and customers convenient and cost-efficient solutions.’’

Uber had previously launched a range of new offerings under Uber for Business to help companies with daily commute during the pandemic. Uber Medic was meant for institutions to customize daily commuting programs for essential workers. Safety checks implemented by the mobility platform include a “Go Online Checklist, safety kits, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education on safety SOPs.

“Additionally, all vehicles on the Uber for Business platform will be fitted with floor-to-ceiling safety screens or safety ‘cockpits’ enclosing the driver, thereby limiting contact with the rider,” Uber said.