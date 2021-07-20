Uber’s platform efficiency up

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Uber, a cab-hailing services company, has claimed that its Risk Engineering team has increased efficiency of the platform to 99.999 per cent from 99.9 per cent two years ago.
“The improvement of the efficiency by two decimal points translates to a significant increase of the security on the platform, thereby providing a safe ecosystem to millions of people transacting on it by the day,” it said in a statement.
The Risk Engineering team is responsible for all transactions on the platform, including those by riders, eaters, earners, and the business, all of whom depend on it to keep the system safe and secure.
The team comprises a group of 15 agile engineers, proficient in languages such as Java, Go, JavaScript, React and skilled in handling extremely large-scale distributed systems.
“The team did this by using machine learning-based compute virtualisation and optimization techniques, minimising the memory and CPU overhead for every request,” it said.
The team, based out of Hyderabad, isolated heavy input-output processing needs, ensuring optimal performance for billions of calls a day.
“Various tools deployed on the platform work in conjunction to detect and prevent unauthorised behaviour within a fraction of a second. This enhance experience for riders, eaters, driver partners and courier partners,” it said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...