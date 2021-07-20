Uber’s platform efficiency up

Uber, a cab-hailing services company, has claimed that its Risk Engineering team has increased efficiency of the platform to 99.999 per cent from 99.9 per cent two years ago.

“The improvement of the efficiency by two decimal points translates to a significant increase of the security on the platform, thereby providing a safe ecosystem to millions of people transacting on it by the day,” it said in a statement.

The Risk Engineering team is responsible for all transactions on the platform, including those by riders, eaters, earners, and the business, all of whom depend on it to keep the system safe and secure.

The team comprises a group of 15 agile engineers, proficient in languages such as Java, Go, JavaScript, React and skilled in handling extremely large-scale distributed systems.

“The team did this by using machine learning-based compute virtualisation and optimization techniques, minimising the memory and CPU overhead for every request,” it said.

The team, based out of Hyderabad, isolated heavy input-output processing needs, ensuring optimal performance for billions of calls a day.

“Various tools deployed on the platform work in conjunction to detect and prevent unauthorised behaviour within a fraction of a second. This enhance experience for riders, eaters, driver partners and courier partners,” it said.