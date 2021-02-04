UK-based Contec Global inks $200-million deal with Maithri Aquatech

Maithri Aquatech and Contec Global have entered into a strategic alliance to combining offer air-to-water sustainable solutions in Africa and West Asia.

This pact is aimed at meeting the ever-growing requirements of clean, potable and safe water in these regions on a sustainable basis.

The MoU signed between both the companies is for over $200 million, spread over the next few years. The first project to stem from this partnership will be implemented in select West Asian countries.

Water, being the most important natural resource on Earth, has become extremely critical in current times due to the adverse impact of climate change, population growth, industrialisation and urbanisation. It impacts all aspects of life including food security, which is at risk as global agriculture is being impacted by water scarcity.

The Maithri–Contec Global partnership will bring together valuable skills in sustainable water solution development, deployment and social impact strategy to help various countries take a positive step towards water and food security, through innovative air-to-water solutions.

“This $200-million business deal, spread over the next few years, would undertake capacity building in African and Middle East countries using Indian technology and expertise to deliver turn-key AWG solutions for drinking and micro-irrigation in acutely water-stressed areas,” Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech, said.

“Bringing sustainable technology to Africa has been the focus of Contec Global. We see water problem assuming critical dimensions in coming years and the partnership with Maithri Aquatech will help address some of this,” said Benoy Berry, Chairman of Contec Global.

“The global alliance is a sustainability improvement opportunity for both our companies. By providing our solutions through Contec Global’s established distribution system in Africa and the Middle East, it will help transform governments, corporates, communities and others from being net consumers of water to becoming net producers of water, on a sustainable basis,” Ramkrishna said in a statement.

“The partnership with Maithri Aquatech would expand Contec Global’s offering to cover scalable water solutions, which are capable of producing water from air on a mass scale and on a sustainable basis,” Berry said.

New horizons

The alliance opens new horizons for both the businesses to address the needs of global markets for water solutions across different applications.

Hyderabad-based Maithri Aquatech has developed ‘Meghdoot’ (messenger of rain in Sanskrit), a sustainable Air-to-Water solution as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This is capable of generating potable water from air on a highly scalable basis going up to over millions of litres per day, without relying on any traditional water sources.

Maithri Aquatech’s solution is the only solution to be approved by the Ministry of Water, the Ministry of JalShakti.