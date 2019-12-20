Undeclared emergency in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister of Karnataka and leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah has asked the State government to revoke prohibitory orders (Sec 144 of CrPC) clamped in Bengaluru and other parts of the State.

“By imposing Section 144, it is nothing but an undeclared emergency. The whole issue has been taken up now to mislead the people and divert their attention from burning issues such as joblessness, economic slowdown and poverty,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Siddaramaiah further said “the BJP government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, by imposing restrictions, is trying to make Karnataka as another Kashmir. All the rights enshrined in the Constitution is curtailed.”

“Our party leaders, who had gone to see the situation, have been detained at the Mangaluru airport. I condemn this act to silence us,” he said.

Public Interest Petition

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Bengaluru City Police to consider as per the law the fresh applications from groups of citizens seeking permissions for holding protest rallies against Citizenship (Amendment) Act after the prohibitory order imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) comes to an end on December 21.

While stating that citizen groups can file fresh application within three days from December 21, the Court said the State government and the police will have to take decisions on such applications within three days from the date of receipt. Also, the Court said that the city police will have to consider the need for continuing the prohibitory order with fresh application of mind.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by Rajya Sabha Member MV Rajeev Gowda and MLA Sowmya Reddy.

Siddaramaiah blames Modi, Shah

Condemning the police action, theCongress leader said “I condemn this inhuman act of the police and the attitude of the chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They are directly responsible for this mess in Mangaluru.”

“The Chief Minister had directed the police not to resort to lathi-charge. But the police have fired. This shows either they had instructions to do so or they have defied the CM’s directions,” he said. Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP leaders for the violence in Mangaluru said, “Not Khader, but Modi and Shah are responsible for this.”

Referring to Khader’s statement that Karnataka will burn if the CAA is implemented, Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said that a ‘Godhra-like’ situation can arise if the majority “loses patience.”

BJP’s national joint general secretary (org) BL Santhosh tweeted “U T Khader , Cong MLA who incited people by his extreme threats is directly responsible for loss of 2 lives n Mangaluru police firing today ... Should be booked under law ...“ In an another tweet said “The riots happening are nothing but coordinated activity of PFI + ULTRA LEFT led by CONG ... As usual anti Hindu , anti-national , fear mongering , derailing development issues ....”

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy too condemned the alleged police high-handedness in the violence that broke out in Mangaluru, where two people lost their lives in the violence.