National

Union cabinet clears Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 04, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, sources said on Wednesday.

A bill to amend the the Citizenship Act, 1955, is likely to be introduced in the Parliament in the next two days, the sources said.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
