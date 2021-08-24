Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested for remarks against CM Thackeray

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Maharashtra police arrested Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday after an FIR was registered against him over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rane is on State tour to address party workers as part of Jan Ashirwad Yatra. On Monday, speaking to reporters in Raigad district Rane made a controversial statement.
"It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of Independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of Independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane had said. Rane claimed that Thackeray forgot the year of Independence during his August 15 address to the people of the State. Thackeray had to check the year of Independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane claimed.
FIRs were filed against him in different districts. Ratnagiri police arrested Rane and brought him to the police station.
Rane who is a former Shiv Sena leader was recently inducted in the Union Cabinet as micro, small and medium enterprises minister.
