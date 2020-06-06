National

‘Unlock doesn’t mean freedom’, says Adityanath as govt looks to reopen economy

PTI Lucknow | Updated on June 06, 2020 Published on June 06, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath   -  THE HINDU

“Unlock doesn’t mean freedom,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday and instructed officials to ensure that not more than five persons gather in public places and social distancing norms are strictly adhered to.

The Centre had on May 30 said ‘Unlock-1’ will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst-hit areas.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials, the chief minister emphasised on breaking the chain of virus transmission and said, “Unlock does not mean freedom.”

Social distancing must be strictly adhered to and effective patrolling must be done to desist people from crowding at places, he said.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, Adityanath said, “Provisions have been made to give relaxation in areas outside the containment zones in a phased manner. For this, relaxation will be given for various activities.”

He directed the additional chief secretary (Home) to issue directives in this regard. The chief minister also told officials that a plan should be made to create 1 crore man days between June 15 and 30.

The urban and rural development departments should formulate a model to link street vendors to the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provide them employment.

“The special economic package announced by PM Modi has a provision of availing loan up to Rs 10,000. A place should be chosen for the street vendors in such a way that they are able to do their business, and at the same time, traffic should not be blocked,” Adityanath said in the statement.

The UP government wants that migrant labourers who have returned to the state, should contribute in new construction works. Directions were also issued to design a software that would streamline efforts to provide work for the migrant labourers in every district.

The chief minister also said that special attention should be paid to medical colleges of Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Kanpur and Firozabad while sanitisation should be carried out regularly in rural and urban areas.

Published on June 06, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Uttar Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hotels, restaurants can re-open if norms are followed: Karnataka CM
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.