UoH to resume semester online from Aug 20

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to resume classes in online mode for about 2000 ongoing post-graduate students in various programmes with effect from August 20.
It may be recalled that the varsity had suspended classes for all batches on March 15 and has since completed the evaluation process of final semester students, allowing them to graduate.
A Task Force headed by senior professor and former dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication, Vinod Pavarala, has held wide-ranging consultations with various stakeholders, including students and faculty members, and received a number of suggestions by email on resumption of academic activities.
Based on projections about the continuing spread of the Covid-19 epidemic and assessment of public health risks involved in holding physical, face-to-face classes on campus, the Task Force has recommended that the university start online teaching in a couple of weeks.
The recommendations were discussed and approved today at a meeting of Heads of Department and Deans of Schools convened by the Vice-Chancellor. The Vice-Chancellor has reiterated the University’s resolve to deliver high-quality education to thousands of students from across the country who chose to study at UoH with a lot of hopes and aspirations.
Cognizant of the difficulties that some students are likely to face with costs of connectivity, the University has also accepted the recommendation of the Task Force to re-purpose the existing BBL (boarding allowance) scholarship of ₹1,000 a month into a Digital Access Grant (DAG) to students from deprived backgrounds. The Vice-Chancellor has also announced the University’s plan to shore up ICT infrastructure at the department level or at the level of individual faculty members to enable them to effectively deliver online teaching.
The University had earlier initiated a process, based on the Task Force recommendations, to permit the phased return of research scholars from Science schools, initially allowing only day-scholars in Hyderabad who are in advanced stages of their experimental work in ‘wet’ labs and in projects with tight deadlines.
Semester registration for all M.Phil and Ph.D students is in process, with the general advice to continue to work from their homes until further notice, except where special permissions have been granted as in the Science schools, UoH said in a release.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...