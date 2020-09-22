National

UoH VC Appa Rao Podile gets 1 year extension

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has extended the tenure of Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad (UoH) for a period of one year.

Podile completed his 5 year tenure as VC of the Central University on Tuesday.

“Consequent upon the completion of the tenure of Appa Rao Podile as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad on 22 September, 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has communicated the decision of the President of India , who, in his capacity as Visitor of the University, has extended the tenure of Prof. Appa Rao Podile as Vice-Chancellor,” UoH said in a release.

The tenure has been extended for a further period of one year or till the time the new Vice-Chancellor is appointed, whichever is earlier.

