UP govt waives fixed charges on power for industrial, commercial consumers

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government has waived of fixed charges for industrial and commercial users during period of Covid-19 lockdown.

“Bills for industrial and commercial users will be raised on actual readings during March and April, 2020,” an official statement from the UP government said.

This is a deviation from the approach to generate bills based on average consumption over past three months.

“Fixed and capacity (demand) charges for March and April will be waived...This is going to benefit 17.23 lakh consumers with industrial and commercial connections,” the statement said.

