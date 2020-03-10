UP undecided on moving SC against HC order on removing ‘Name-shame’ posters

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it was yet to decide whether to approach the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order to immediately remove the posters of those accused of vandalism during protests against the amended citizenship law.
The posters, bearing photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the protests December, had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow last Thursday.
The Allahabad High Court had on Monday ordered the Lucknow administration to remove these posters.
“Nothing has been decided on this yet. We will decide what we have to do,” Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, told PTI when asked about media reports that the State government would challenge the decision in the apex court.
Asked about a meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with senior officers, Awasthi said: “No such meeting was held”.
A Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed the District Magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a report in this regard by next Monday.
The court had on Sunday termed the move “highly unjust”, saying it was an “absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals”.
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
