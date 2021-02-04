US says protests, access to information fundamental to freedom of expression

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The US has backed the on-going farmers’ protests in India by stating that it recognised that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy and the Indian Supreme Court had also said the same.
“We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue. In general, the US welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment,” as per remarks by a US Embassy spokesperson.
The response comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs criticised celebrities and other users of social media for rushing to comment on the on-going protests. Pop icon Rihanna and social activist Greta Thurnberg had earlier tweeted in support of the protesting farmers.
On internet restrictions, the spokesperson said that India recognised that unhindered access to information, including the internet, was fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...