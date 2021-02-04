National

US says protests, access to information fundamental to freedom of expression

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

Indian Supreme Court has also stated that protests are hallmark of thriving democracy, reminds US Embassy spokesperson

The US has backed the on-going farmers’ protests in India by stating that it recognised that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy and the Indian Supreme Court had also said the same.

“We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue. In general, the US welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment,” as per remarks by a US Embassy spokesperson.

The response comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs criticised celebrities and other users of social media for rushing to comment on the on-going protests. Pop icon Rihanna and social activist Greta Thurnberg had earlier tweeted in support of the protesting farmers.

On internet restrictions, the spokesperson said that India recognised that unhindered access to information, including the internet, was fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy.

