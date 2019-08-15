National

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wishes India on its Independence Day

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 15, 2019 Published on August 15, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo)   -  REUTERS

Says India-US friendship has flourished into important partnership

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has extended his government's best wishes to India on its Independence Day. He said that the friendship between the two countries has now flourished into an important strategic partnership.

In an official statement, Pompeo said that the two countries have enjoyed close ties of friendship since the US supported India’s independence 72 years ago. “Our shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and commitment to economic growth further cemented our relationship,” Pompeo said.

Pointing out the importance of India as a strategic partner, Pompeo said that the two countries now closely worked together on a large number of issues such as defence, counter terrorism, science, space technology and freedom of navigation.

“The United States and India are great democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a joyful Independence Day,” he said.

