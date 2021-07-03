Vaccine test lab to come up at Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has informed that funds have been released from the PMCARES Fund for establishing a Vaccine Testing Laboratory at National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, Hyderabad under the Department of Biotechnology.

The commencement of operations of the Vaccine Testing Laboratory at Hyderabad is expected in the next one month. At present, there are two Vaccine Testing Laboratories in the country---the Central Drug Laboratory situated at Kasauli and National Institute of Biologicals situated at Noida. The new facility, which was under consideration and was also being requested by the Telangana Government and by pharma companies, will help in saving time for clearanaces.

Considering the fact that the city of Hyderabad is home to many big pharma companies, Covid-19 vaccine production companies and the concerned R&D institutions, the setting up of a new Vaccine Testing Laboratory at Hyderabad is a big step forward towards the comprehensive development of this sector which will also boost the production of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Union Minister thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the necessary funds from PMCARES Fund to pave way for setting up of Vaccine Testing Laboratory.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a lot of challenges. A number of steps have been taken by the Union Government to address these challenges including the ambitious mission to develop India’s own vaccination for Covid-19.

The scientists and the researchers displayed exemplary commitment in developing India’s own cost-effective vaccine in a short time, which has helped in saving many precious lives. This increased focus on vaccine production has necessitated the requirement of more Vaccine Testing Laboratories in the country.