Vaccines, oxygen, Remdesivir supply: Opposition States allege disparity

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 25, 2021

The opposition states alleged that vaccine manufacturers have not made any commitment regarding vaccine supply for the vaccination drive starting May 1

Health Ministers of the Congress and UPA ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Jharkhand alleged here on Sunday that the Centre is showing disparity and neglect towards the demand for oxygen, Remdesivir injection and vaccines from the Opposition ruled States.

They said both the vaccine manufacturers have not made any commitment on the supply of vaccines when the country starts vaccination for people above 18 years from May 1.

Rajasthan's Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the companies have told his officials that no commitment can be made before May 15. "This is the situation. The Centre should explain how States should provide vaccines for people above 18," Sharma said.

Senior leader and Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo said the State has requested for more supply of oxygen and it has not been considered yet. Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said the State wanted to import Remdesivir from Bangladesh, but the Centre denied the permission.

He said what is being allotted is miniscule and he alleged that the Prime Minister and the BJP are more interested in political activity than helping people.

Published on April 25, 2021

politics
Covid-19
coronavirus
