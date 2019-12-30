VHP seeks better govt control on sexual objectification of woman

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the Central government to come out with stricter measures to control sexual objectification of woman in different sectors of society.

Addressing presspersons after the completion of the six-day meeting of the Central Board of Trustees of VHP in Mangaluru on Monday, Milind Parande, General Secretary of VHP, said that some sections of society, including advertising world, film and television industries, and internet are contributing to the sexual objectification of woman. There has been deterioration of values in society resulting in the incidences of women being targeted. Some television shows and films, internet, and immoral advertisements have also been one of the reasons for today’s situation in society.

VHP urged the government to strictly take action on such media, television soaps, and immoral advertisements and ban them, Parande said, adding that these are contributing in the creation of an unsafe atmosphere for women in society. He said that women are worshipped in Hindu society and not treated as commodity.

Minority appeasement

He said that the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have crossed all the limits in appeasing minorities, and are discriminating Hindus at all levels. “They are indulging in the appointment of non-Hindus in the management of temple affairs, and a deliberate attempt is made to grab the temple properties,” he said.

In this regard, the VHP has decided to go for a nationwide agitation. In the first phase, a memorandum addressed to the President will be submitted to all the district collectors. After that the agitation and demonstrations will be undertaken in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and every legal action will taken against the organised conspiracy, he said.

Stating that there has been a great enthusiasm amongst all after the recent Supreme Court judgement on Ram Janmabhoomi, Parande said VHP has decided to hold ‘Ram Utsav’ in all the villages in the country.

VHP will complete 60 years of its formation in 2024. A detailed programme has been worked out with regard to the works and expansion of the organisation to commemorate that, he added.